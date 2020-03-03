Success at State

A huge season for this years wrestling team, sending 4 male qualifiers who all came back with medals. Throughout the season, the team kept their heads up and reminded themselves that the losses they had in the season were making them stronger for what truly mattered, the state tournament. David Cross went into state with and undefeated record of 30-0.

“I didn’t achieve my ultimate goal” Cross says, “the outcome just makes me want to win even more next year.” Using his freshman year as a chance to build his experience he continues to strive toward his goal of being a three time state champ in the rest of his high school season

The team finished the season off with many successes and representing themselves and their team well. Many will continue to do off season work to get ready for next year.