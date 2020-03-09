Powerful Projects

A deafening silence fills the room as students decide on the perfect creation that would be defined by one thing: power. Located in room 245, Mrs. Harlan’s Intro to Art course focuses on all things art. The inspiration for each student’s clay project was power. Freshman, Nat David had a few thoughts about what to make before finding the perfect design.

“At first I was going to make a piggy bank because money is power,” David said. “But then I decided to go with greed. I made the most ugly face I could find [resembling] greed in companies that have a lot of power in the world.”

Student’s will continue to prove their artistic skills throughout the rest of the course.