According to USA Today , as of yesterday, 5 states have now closed their bars and restaurants in an attempt to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Connecticut, New York, and New Jersey have banned all gatherings of more than 50 people, according to CNN . This comes after the CDC issued an official recommendation that gatherings should consist of no more than 50 people. According to the Chicago Tribune, 21 sates have had school closures for at least two weeks. Deaths world wide have hit 6,500, and 61 (according to ABC) in the United States. Cases world wide have hit 164, 837 according to WHO in the U.S have hit 3,602 according to The New York Times.

Information may have changed from time of publication.