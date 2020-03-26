Update: FHSD releases schedule for e-learning

FHSD has put out a schedule to be used by teachers and students once online learning begins on Monday, March 30. Teachers planning to give online lectures or schedule online assignments should adhere to this schedule, in which each class will occur twice weekly. Mondays and Thursdays will consist of first, third, fifth, and seventh periods from 9:00-3:00.

Each class will be 70 minutes long, with a 10 minute break between each class and a 60 minute break between third and fifth hour. Tuesdays and Fridays will follow the same time frame as the Monday/Thursday schedule, but will instead consist of second hour, a time slot for office hours, fourth hour, and sixth hour.

Wednesdays will be reserved for office hours and student consultation from 9:00 to 11:30. This schedule will be in effect for the entirety of the online learning break, unless changed by the district. Along with the April 24 extension of online learning comes many questions about events scheduled to happen within that time frame. The 4.0 luncheon was canceled, but there are still some events to look forward to. Prom is rescheduled for May 15, and other option will be evaluated if that date is not a possibility. Graduation practice will also be held on May 15.

Dr. Arnel will be in contact with Family Arena to discuss alternative dates should June 6 not be a feasible date. Practices for all sports will continue to be prohibited until students return to school, and cannot happen throughout the entirety of online learning. The earliest date games can be held is May 5 (as students need 14 practices), but is subject to change depending on whether any more extensions of online learning are added.

There will be food handouts next Tuesday, March 31, at FHC and then the Food Market at the Burbes Building next Wednesday, April 1 – If you know of a family that is facing a tough time now have them contact Cindy Rielmann at Cindy.Rielmann@fhsdschools.org