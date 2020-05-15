Quarantine Self Portraits

Quarantine has everyone going out of their minds, there’s really not much to do but eat, sleep, and bicker with your family. While, yes I did partake in those three activities, I also decided to try something new, self portrait photography. This is my first attempt, and I’m really glad I attempted this because self-portraits can actually be really empowering, and I honestly had so much fun taking these. While you’re stuck in the house, instead of binge watching out of boredom, try something new.