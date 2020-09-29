After playing against Saint Dominic on Sept. 21, the Varsity Softball team kept their hearts held high. Even after losing 12-3, their attitude and love for the game soared higher than ever. Player Alyssa Haile shares why it is so important for them to keep their hopes up.

“I think having high hopes is the driving factor that motivates our team to want to keep pushing and go farther than expected,” Haile said.

If they keep their hopes up, they may pull out a win on Oct. 5 against Fort Zumwalt South here at Francis Howell Central.