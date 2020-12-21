Stately Gaming

An Esports Gamers PC setup is quite complex. It took hours for this gamer to set the two monitors, keyboard, microphone and other electronics up.

Arguably the most socially distant club at FHC, Esports resumes their virtual competitions with full steam. This past Wednesday, their Overwatch team versed CBC High School’s team for the first time this year. FHC won, gaining the team status as regional champions, one step closer to nationals. The next big battle before nationals is a four-team face off, according to Overwatch teammate Ethan Mitchell.

“We play for the official title [of state champ] in January with the same teams that made it to the semi-finals,” Mitchell said. “I think [the competition will] be closer next month. Teams have more time to prepare.”

The next few weeks will consist of reviewing strategies and playing smaller games against other teams.

FHC Esports competitions can be viewed on Twitch (@fhc_esports) and are soon to be streamed on Youtube. Stay tuned to FHC Today for more information.