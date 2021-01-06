Boys Wrestling Fights to Kick Off the New Year Right

As their first competition of 2021 goes underway, the team fights for sucsess

The last time the boys wrestling team competed was Dec. 16 against Holt. And despite an unfavorable outcome, sophomore Aiden Hernandez feels that they are now able to come back with more practice under their belts.

“The last dual meet against Holt ended in a loss but our team has worked hard everyday over winter break to improve,” Hernandez said.

With COVID-19 being a constant concern among winter sports, it seems the wrestling team took advantage of the break safely while almost their entire team is back to play.

The boys compete today, Jan. 6, away at Timberland and hope for a better outcome to start the new year off right.

“I feel like we will make strides in the next couple meets,” Hernandez said.