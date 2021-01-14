Would You Kindly Wear A Mask?

Masks. They have become an important part of everyone’s accessory stash due to the Covid-19 pandemic but, not everyone is wearing theirs correctly, or at all. Why some people- including athletes- have not been doing so is way beyond me and the general public, in which we do wear their masks correctly. An instance of why every person should be wearing their masks correctly and all the time, unless they are in their homes, is the September 25 2020 outbreak of Covid-19 on the FHC Football Team in which sixteen players go tested positive for Covid-19, not only sending those sixteen positive cases home to quarantine for the recommended two weeks but also plenty of other peers who were in close contact with the positive cases because of contact tracing. The football team did not wear masks or gaiters during games and practices and I would know, I was able to watch most of their Wednesday practices since I got there early for Wednesday night marching band practices, and they would not wear masks or gaiters while practicing, playing a Friday Night Lights game, and some don’t wear them correctly in the hallways or classes during school, underneath their noses for example. The fact that sixteen players got Covid-19, it ended up postponing and cancelling two games, which not only affects them but also affects every other sport and activity that goes to football game, like the Marching Band, Cheer Squad and Sensations.

And that all is on a local scale. Worldwide however, there are 48.3 million cases and 1.23 million people have died and out of the 1.23 million deaths, the United States contributed 234 thousand deaths and 9.58 million reported and known cases. Have there been recoveries? Yes, 32 million people worldwide have recovered but in the United States alone 9.346 million people recovered which unfortunately is more than Brazil’s 5.06 million and Indonesia’s 357 thousand recoveries. By wearing a mask correctly, each and every time you leave the house for groceries or to hangout with friends, you can prevent nearly 130 thousand deaths caused by Covid-19. Does that mean you are immune and everything will be over as quickly as it started? No, not at all. But, it does mean you can slow down the spread of Covid-19 if you follow the doctors and scientists safety and health recommendations you can.