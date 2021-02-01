Experimenting with Equilibrium

Gallery | 9 Photos Hannah Bernard Mr. Kozlowski explains the procedure to Sarah Percy and Madi Hermeyer.

On Thursday January 28th, Mr. Kozlowski’s AP Chemistry class began a new experiment in the class laboratory. The lab supplemented their current unit on acid/base equilibrium. By conducting certain experiments, the students were able to figure out the identity of an unknown acid. Junior Sarah Percy enjoys the days she spends in the chemistry lab.

“The labs in chemistry are by far my favorite part,” Percy says. “It’s a way for me to apply what I learn everyday in the classroom to a hands on experience.”

For students interested in science (and even those who are not!), AP Chemistry is an exciting course to take.