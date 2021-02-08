Fresh Out of the Deep End

The girls swim and dive team had a meet against St. Dominic Highschool on Monday, Jan. 18, at the Rec-Plex and was only nine points away from a win. It was a night of hard work and positivity. The girls did their relays and dives; and kept the meet at a fast pace. The girls stayed positive throughout the whole meet and kept each other motivated through the struggle. Junior, Grace Miller, thinks that keeping that positive mindset and cheering for each other is one of the most important things to remember during meets like these.

“The hardest part was having to make a lot of last minute changes to our roster.” said Grace, “We did lose the meet but we stay pretty positive because the next meets come pretty fast and you can’t have that stuff hanging on your shoulders at a new meet.”

Keeping this mentality the girls kept their heads held high making it a close meet. You can come see them complete at their next meet on Friday, Feb. 5 against Lutheran at the Rec-Plex.