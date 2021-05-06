Improving With Each Pass

In a close match against Parkway South, the Varsity Lacrosse members grew as a team as they advance toward their ultimate goal for the season; to place at state. The game on Apr. 28 served as a crucial learning experience as the teams went back and forth scoring goals almost the entire game, with South ultimately pulling ahead toward the end. With an ending score of 10-13, the athletes feel as though they could have done better. Junior Skyler Morrissey has set a goal for the team to continue improving with each practice and game.

“We are progressing at a really good rate to make it far,” Morrissey said. “We are constantly working hard in practice doing all we can to make it as far as we can in the state tournament.”

With this goal in mind, the team plans to head into their upcoming game with a positive mindset. On May 6, they will play Incarnate Word Academy where they hope to be victorious.