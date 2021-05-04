Playing for Each Other

On Tuesday, April 30, varsity lacrosse won an effortless match over Lindbergh High School. Junior Jenna Wood feels the girls’ “game-winning” mindset should be credited to the team’s newly found chemistry.

“[The win] means a lot.” Wood said. “We have struggled in past years to get that team dynamic down, and we really have it now.”

The girls are set to face Incarnate Word at their next game on Thursday, May 6.