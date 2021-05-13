Digging Deeper for Districts

Girls soccer is prepared to work hard with districts around the corner

As the girls’ soccer season ends, post-season rolls in, and with that, districts. The team is pumped to finish strong in their final games of the spring. According to sophomore Delaynie Brown, the team is excited for what is to come during districts.

“We are all really pumped up and excited for districts and we have a really good attitude going into it,” Brown said.

In order to prepare for districts, the team is changing up practices to be more intensive to set them up for good games. Senior Lily Chung believes that the team is ready and will work to earn the wins they have their eyes on.

“I think we are pretty ready right now, we’re just practicing really hard,” Chung said, “The first practice after the season ended we took it easy and had fun before we started really working hard, we’re going to work on set plays and our shape.”

Brown agrees, saying the intensity of the practices will increase in preparation for the tournament.

“All of our practices are going to get harder and we are going to work harder to get ready for districts,” Brown said.

For Chung, the goal of the season was building relationships as her final season comes to an end.

“Obviously we want to win, but I think just growing as a team and staying together is the main goal.” Chung said.

However, for senior Olivia Zykan, her goal was to bounce back after she injured her ACL last year.

“I tore my ACL last year and I was pushing myself to get back in shape and play the way I was playing before I tore my ACL. I really want to accomplish this goal by the end of this season.” Zykan said.

Districts are coming and girls’ soccer is ready to finish their season with a bang.