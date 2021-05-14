Track and Field Prepares for Hosting District

How these seniors prepare for districts in hopes to take on sectionals

Track and Field will host their district meet tomorrow at 8:00 a.m. With hopes for a thrower and a vaulter to continue on to sectionals, other sprinters and relay runners seated outside of sectionals must work harder to potentially earn a spot. Senior Monica Anderson feels that the size of this year’s team has contributed to her success and her chance to compete at districts.

“Normally, track is very social and a lot of people come out but this year it was the opposite,” Anderson said. “With that being said, I was able to concentrate on my events and not be distracted with other things which has allowed me to run better than in previous years.”

And as their season comes to an end, these seniors reflect on what track has given to them. For senior thrower Anasofia Carrillo, javelin has given her something to compete in and better herself for.

“Javelin has kept me determined to finish track for my senior year to continue pushing myself and trying to complete my goals,” Carrillo said.

For Anderson, track has given her goals to achieve. Eventually, these goals lead her to making a new personal record of 27.5 seconds in the 200 meter dash on April 14 at Saint Charles West.

“When I got that record, I was really proud of myself and shocked because I was not expecting it,” Anderson said.

Should any of our spartan athletes move on from districts, they will then compete in sectionals on May 22.