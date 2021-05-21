The JV girls soccer team played a tough last game against Fort Zumwalt South. There was a lot of fight from the team on Thursday, May 13, but they ultimately lost with a score of 0-5. Every team member pushed for the best outcome, but Sophomore Alayna Ianiri says that it was really the team’s mindsets that was their biggest downfall.

“All in all, everyone on the team played hard and never stopped pushing,” Ianiri said. “But we have been in a slump for the second half of our season and it was obvious that the motivation was running low.”

Now that the season is over, the girls will hopefully be able to reflect on this season’s mistakes and come back stronger next year.