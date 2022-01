Senior Taylor Steinagel stretches out her arms for her dive.

The Girls Swim and Dive team raced against Fort Zumwalt South on Wednesday, Dec. 15 at the St. Peters Rec-Plex. Although the team lost the meet overall, the teamwork and connection felt within the team was strong, as noted by Sophomore Ava Scriber.

“I love the team and the friends I have made,” Scriber said. “I’m happy that I joined to grow bonds with the people in my school.”

The team’s next meet will be on Saturday, Jan. 8 at the Ozark Invitational.