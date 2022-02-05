Insight+on+Immigration

Junior Reena Barghchoun sits with her mother Sahar Arnaout as she listens to her stories of life back in Lebanon years ago. She listens to her talk of her childhood, in awe that the resilient woman who sits before her now was once a young girl like herself. Mrs. Arnaout’s childhood was like any other, she went to school, she spent time with friends and family, and life went on. Yet while her life continued, so did the Civil War in Lebanon.

“[My childhood] was pretty good because I didn’t know any better. We had the civil war going on in Lebanon for

a long time, like most of my childhood… but that doesn’t mean that it was a horrible childhood,” Mrs. Arnaout

said. “We knew there was a war, we knew we had to take cover when there were bombings, we knew things were unstable, but it’s amazing how people can adjust.”

As someone whose parents have immigrated, Barghchoun’s knowledge of life in Lebanon comes mostly from her parents. Her parents immigrated in the 1990s, they came in search of brighter opportunities for themselves and their future children.

“[My parents] wanted a better opportunity,” Barghchoun said. “My mom especially, she wanted to be a CRNA [certified registered nurse anesthetist]… they knew that if they had kids that they would be better off bringing them up [in the United States].”

Their life in Lebanon wasn’t always easy, as the country has dealt with instability for years.

“At some points in [Lebanon’s history the country] was kind of unstable,” Barghchoun said. “[Sometimes] there isn’t electricity, or there isn’t freshwater… it’s even worse than it was before and [looking] from back then to now it’s just gotten progressively worse.”

It’s the stability the United States offered that was so appealing to Mrs. Arnaout.

“[Stability] is I think the first thing that, when you come overseas to the States, that you appreciate,” Mrs. Arnaout said. “I feel like people who never lived in a

war take things for granted, like as simple as being in a stable environment that you don’t have to worry about… I don’t take for granted anything that’s given to me here because you appreciate it, you look at it in a different angle with a different eye.”

Growing up in a country during a time of war leaves many with painful memories of that violence.

“The war has a big chunk of my memories. [Such as] when we used to hide in basements in the bombings or run down the streets just hoping no snipers will take a shot at us,” Mrs. Arnaout said. “But I have to say, even as horrific as these [memories] are, when we think about them we don’t think about them that way. Honestly, we weren’t that scared because we got used to hearing the bombing as bad as that is.”

Yet, for Mrs. Arnaout her memories of war never overtake her fonder memories of life in Lebanon.

“I remember some of my best friends that I lived with