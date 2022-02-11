Holding onto Heritage

An extravagant spread is laid out on banana leaves and a family gathers around to begin the feast. There are no utensils laid out and no plates in sight. They eat the food with their hands and they use their thumb to push the food into their mouth. This type of feast is called a boodle fight, and it originated in the Philippines.

Faustino Javier, a senior, is the child of Yolanda and Rico Javier who both immigrated from the Philippines. On special occasions, his family has boodle fights to remember their heritage and enjoy time as a family. In the Javier home they maintain several aspects of Filipino culture by making dishes such as pancit, adobo, and having boodle fights.

“Food is probably our biggest connection to the Philippines because it is a way for us to incorporate an aspect of Filipino culture into our everyday life,” Javier said.

Being the child of immigrants can be an isolating experience, when your peers come from families who have been in America for generations. It’s difficult to be the middleman between two cultures and trying to balance involvement in each. Students at FHC that are second generation immigrants experience stark differences between their home life and their school life, due to the unique culture of their family and the country they emigrated from. To immigrant families it is important to keep their culture alive when they are at home through food, traditions, and language.

Along with food, celebrating holidays from their respective countries can be a way for immigrants to bring their past to America. Junior Platinum Liang’s family comes from China and his family still continues to celebrate Chinese holidays. These celebrations are a way for families to come together and remember their origin.

Gallery | 1 Photos TREASURING TRADITION: Junior Platinum Liang wears a jade necklace representative of his Chinese culture. Liang’s family also preserves their culture through speaking their native language at home.

“We still celebrate most of the major Chinese holidays like Chinese New Year and the Spring Autumn festival,” Liang said.