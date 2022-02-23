October 2021: Back to Normal

Tea Perez, Editor-in-Chief|February 23, 2022

The staff of the Central Focus explores students returning back to a “normal” school year, delving into what it’s like to see all of people’s faces, what it’s like to be a student who was virtual last year coming back to in-person schooling and looks at the full return of the student section at football games.

 