April 2022: Farther Than Face Value

Each student who walks through the halls of FHC is unique, an individual with feelings, opinions, thoughts, and interests. With a school as big as our own it’s impossible to learn everyone’s stories, however, something can be said about the lack of a connection between our able-bodied students and our visibly disabled students. The alternative learning hallway, or the SPED hallway as many people refer to it as, is home to students who deserve the chance of being seen beyond the label given to them by their disability. In this issue we get to know these students beyond their disability as we explore their unique talents, interests, and personalities. We also dive into the world of “invisible disabilities” such as ADHD and the effects it has on a student’s life and how the school accommodates those with disabilities, whether through special programs and classes or devices to assist those with sensory issues.