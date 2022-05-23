Attacking for the Title

The night of May 20, Girls varsity Lacrosse had a halting experience while playing Kirkwood. The team was down in the first half but quickly got it together for the second half, enhancing them to win the game and be sent to play in the third round of playoffs. Putting them in the sweet sixteen. Senior, Chloe Schwab believes the team worked hard to leave their mark on the field in the final minutes.

” I started to prepare myself for [this game] to be the last 25 minutes of my high school lacrosse career,”Schwab said. “But we really put the pedal down, and it felt like the greatest moment of the entire season.”

The team is set to play Eureka on May 23. An away game, at Eureka High.