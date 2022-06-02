Coldwater Creek

The Catastrophe of Contamination

Lauren Rohde, Emily Sirtak, Megan Murray, Staff Reporters|June 2, 2022

News News News: Local news channel KSDK reported on the contamination issue occurring in Coldwater Creek.

KSDK

News News News: Local news channel KSDK reported on the contamination issue occurring in Coldwater Creek.

 

Learn about the environmental injustices faced by residents of Coldwater Creek below.

https://express.adobe.com/page/7wj03uqfXsG2v/