A Product Of Teen Parents

Before I could even breathe on my own, many people already disapproved of me.

People who had no involvement prior. Many people felt like they had a say; felt like they had to tell this 17- year-old girl that, “You look ridiculous and I can’t believe that they would allow someone who looks like that to work here.” It was Homeland, a grocery store where we lived in Oklahoma. My mom was working to provide for her unborn child.

I never thought about it as weird or unusual, it’s just what I grew up with; and you never really know something’s uncommon until you realize other people don’t have it. I don’t really remember that much about my childhood. My parents were in college. They told me stories about how my brother and I had gotten really sick, my parents couldn’t figure out what was wrong. Their friend came over and found black mold. We moved. We also had gotten a piece of furniture off of Facebook because it was cheap. We had gotten bed bugs and had to get rid of everything. We had barely any money, so it was hard during those times. My dad had worked a job, played football, and went to school. My mom went to a community college but didn’t finish. She worked at a daycare so my little brother and I went there for free. Those were probably some of the hardest times for my teen parents. Trying to go to school while playing a sport is hard enough. Now imagine you have to work a job; a lot of teenagers do that. Add a kid. In some kind of way it’s a messed up math problem.

If you take all of what society perceives to be negative; myself being born out of wedlock, to a barely 18-year-old, and financially unstable parents, I was born a mile behind. There’s so many negative stigmas around being a teen parent. They can’t provide for their own kids. They are gonna be poor and live in government housing. They won’t love them as much. That they won’t be able to go to college. Their dreams aren’t gonna come true. They won’t stay together.

I have never once had to worry about where I would sleep, where my next meal would come from, or even if my phone would be shut off. My parents constantly remind me on a daily basis how much they love me. Whether it’s through actions or just saying it, they won’t let me forget.

Both of my parents went to college. Somehow they both managed to raise four kids and still make aspects of their dreams true. My parents have been together for about 18 years and married for 12.

This isn’t always the case with every teen pregnancy, but it is with my parents’ story and mine.

And as much as I would love to say that it hasn’t affected the way my life is, it has.

When I was gonna write this story, my journalism teacher looked at me and said that this was gonna be a hard task to do. At the moment, I accepted the challenge of trying to put a smaller part of my life into words. Make my story a readable, moving piece. To maybe give hope to the smaller next generation of teen moms and their children.

Being a mistake, a BIG one, is just something that I have to learn to live with, and I’m still trying to find my normal.

Everyone has their own story, and this was a big part of my parents. It’s not a big part of mine, but you can’t start writing a story without a some background information.