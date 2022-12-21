December 22: Looking to the Future
Students consider the impact of moving on, the challenges of a new environment and the difficulty of staying put.
Your donation will support the student journalists of Francis Howell Central High School. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs. FHCToday.com and our subsequent publications are dedicated to the students by the students. We hope you consider donating to allow us to continue our mission of a connected and well-informed student body.