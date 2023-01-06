Stampeding the way for the Win

Gallery | 14 Photos Thomas Stuhlman checks the score during a match.

Recently, the wrestling team traveled to Kansas City for the first time to compete in the Kansas City Stampede. This tournament came with new challenges and new competition. Sophomore Kailey Benson recounts her time competing.

” I had some very tough matches, especially in my semi finals.” Benson said,” A lot of good competition, a lot of very good people from around the U.S.”

The girls team finished 6th in the entire tournament. With this being their first time competing here, the team was pleased with the results. The wrestling team has their GAC’s coming up on Jan. 6th- 7th at St. Charles West High School.