A Hockey Comeback

Gallery | 10 Photos Ava Reyes Sophomore Jacob Haas races his opponent toward the goal.

Central’s Varsity ice hockey club played Duchesne and won 6-4. The game took place on Jan. 2 at the Recplex. Although Central won the final points, Duchenese followed close behind, making some good goals. Seeger Trendley expresses his concern for how the season is going so far.

“We’ve had a lot of games we should’ve won, but just didn’t put in enough effort,” Trendley said. “Our team this year doesn’t have the skill we had last year after we lost 5 strong players.”

Although Trendley thinks there could be more effort put into these games, the team showed a lot of hard work during this game. Their hard work may be paying off as they are winning more games. The teams next game is on Jan. 21.