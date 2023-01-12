Dive Right In

Gallery | 10 Photos Caroline Tarleton One of the girls swimming her butterfly.

The girls swim and dive team had a tri-meet on Tuesday, January 10th against Francis Howell High and Francis Howell North. The meet meant that only two members of the team could compete at a time versus a regular meet where there are normally 3. When they aren’t swimming, the girls are on the pool deck supporting their fellow teammates who are. Senior Xime Avila talks about how great it is to be a part of such a great team.

“It does have a big team component,” Avila says, even though it is mainly an individual sport, it helps to have a great team when “everyone is cheering for each other and during relays where everyone has to swim their fastest to get a good collective time.”

The winter season is in full swing for the girls now. The Varsity team has a meet tonight against Fort Zumwalt North, make sure to head out and support your fellow Spartans.