A Brilliant Battle

Gallery | 11 Photos Andy Waliszewski Sophomore Abby Myers, Junior Rebecca Turner, and Senior Kaylee Wright make up a song together.

The FHC theatre troupe has been rehearsing devotedly for their State Conference for the last two months, practicing not only vocal performances but also improvisation and monologuing, too. On Friday, Dec. 19, the troupe hosted the annual friendly competition with Howell North and Howell High titled “Battle of the Howells”. At this “competition”, the three school’s troupes take turns performing the acts they’re preparing for state, and receive feedback from real judges to take into consideration before the actual performance. Sophomore Abby Myers, a member of the Improv Intensive team, recounts the experience.

“I was a little intimidated since this is my first year in improv,” Myers said. “However our whole team worked hard to pull together and perform our more complicated games to the best of our ability. We’ve all become good friends, and that new togetherness has made our improv way better because we all work together well. Being able to laugh and joke together has made us a stronger and funnier team.”

This January, the improv team went to State to showcase their growth, at which they were awarded with a superior rating. But theatre isn’t done yet – auditions for the upcoming spring show “The Lightning Thief: A Percy Jackson Musical” will be held Jan. 30 and 31. The Spotlight Players hope to see you there!





