First Final vs. Last Final

At the end of every semester comes the time that students start heavily stressing, studying, and dreading. As finals have just passed and we enter our second semester, students on different ends of their highschool careers reflect on how their overall experience was. For many seniors, they are glad to finally be nearing graduation and taking their last set of finals in the spring. But for freshmen navigating highschool, the view on finals can be very different from our upperclassmen students.

Finals are taken at the end of each semester to show what you have learned overall in those 2 quarters. Each final is worth 10% of your grade for that class, and can only help your grade or harm your grade. Each student takes a different approach to finals, although they are worth the same for everyone.

Freshman Jonah Forno took his first set of finals last week, but found himself under low pressure. “I didn’t really realize how seriously people took them at first. Especially my upperclassmen friends. I didn’t think they were that bad, but I’m only a freshman.” Forno reflects. In comparison to middle school, Forno doesn’t find finals to be a big stressor for him. ‘I don’t think there is much of a difference from the finals I took in 8th grade to now. All I know is they are worth more,” Forno said.

For senior Noah Higgins, this is his final year taking the final. As he reflects on his test-taking throughout the last 4 years of highschool, he is relieved they will be over. “Overall, my finals were pretty good. I got mostly A’s. I’d say I was a little stressed out when it came to certain classes like my college credit ones, just because they were more difficult and I wanted to do my best on those classes.” Higgins said. “As a senior, I’m pretty happy that we’re almost done with finals in highschool, given that I have to take them in college too but it’s definitely relieving that it’s almost all over.” Higgins said.

Higgins offers some advice to freshmen on their future finals. “My advice for freshmen on finals is to always study. Whether or not you think you know your stuff and you think you’re gonna pass, still study. Last thing you want is to walk in thinking you got this, and you leave just to find out you bombed your final. just always study.” Higgins reflects