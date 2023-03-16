Lead Off the Season

On March 14, the varsity boys baseball had its jamboree. They had two games one against North Point and one game against Ft. Zumwalt North. They won the game against Ft. Zumwalt North 6-3 and tied their game against North Point 1-1. Senior Lane Harris was happy to compete against other schools, rather than just his teammates.

“It was fun to compete against another team, instead of intrasquad games. I’m excited for our team, we have a lot of seniors who know how close we were last year,” Harris said.

With the season starting off on a high note, we will see where it takes them this weekend March 19 – March 22 in the Troy Flooring Center Classic.