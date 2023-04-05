Knowing Your Role

Conferring with his team on the mound, Coach Nick Beckmann discusses strategy during the baseball team’s 13-9 loss to Vianney on March 27.

The varsity baseball team is back in action and preparing for its 2023 season with varsity Coach Nick Beckmann at the wheel.

The team started its preparations for the season at the end of February. The players participate in team bonding on the weekends and practice six days a week to improve not only their skills but also team chemistry. After a few weeks of practice, the coaches and players are ready for the season and excited to see how the team performs.

There are ups and downs to every season and a lot of factors go into a winning team. Coach Beckmann explains that every winning team needs skill and team chemistry.

“Skill-wise if you can throw strikes and you make good plays, you’re gonna win a lot of games. Off the field, you have to have a good culture. You have to have good leadership from the player’s side,” Coach Beckmann said

“Do Your Job” is the team’s slogan, and it insinuates that everyone has their own roles on the team and in order to be a good team, everyone needs to fill their roles.

“My responsibilities on the team are to be a good teammate. Be responsible for my actions, come to games and practices ready to play and do my best,” senior pitcher Brock Slinkard said.

Not everyone has the same responsibilities, individually every player is different and brings different things to the team.

“There’s different types of teammates and a lot of characteristics that can be used to define a good teammate. You can’t fit everyone into one category,” senior third baseman Wyatt Miller said.

Everyone on the team has one common goal this season, to walk away with a state

title. Miller explains that “suave” is the way to accomplish this goal. “Suave” is another team slogan that is used to refer to the team’s swag.

“We all gotta pull the rope the same way, and work for the same goal. Like a well-oiled machine with suave,” said Miller.

Ultimately, every team just wants to end up better by the end of the season than they were at the beginning.

“Our goal is always just to give the boys the opportunity to achieve personal goals and end up better by the end of the season than we were at the beginning,” Coach Beckmann said.