Gallery | 11 Photos Caroline Tarleton Morgan Davis dribbles the ball around the opposing player.

The girls soccer season is off to a fantastic start already. On Monday April 3rd, the varsity team played against Wentzville Holt high school. The girls won with a finishing score of 4-2. Junior, Claudia Poenicke talks about how important it is for her and the team to have such a close bond.

This is her first year on Varsity and says that “it’s a lot more intense [than JV] and a quicker pace this year;” however, she says that being with a close community has definitely made her transition far easier. “All the girls on Varsity are so close and it’s nice to be welcomed into that,” Poenicke continues, “they were all kind of looking out for us on JV” last season.

The girls Varsity soccer team is currently 10-1 overall. The team has an upcoming home game against Fort Zumwalt North on April 21 at 6pm.