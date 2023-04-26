A Delayed Display

Gallery | 12 Photos Andy Waliszewski Seniors Elaina Rainwater, Maddie Arle, and Magi Temelkova work the mural.

After an unfortunate delay due to a severe storm warning, FHC’s fine arts department finally got to host their annual festival. Last Tuesday, Apr. 17, the art classes showcased their best artwork, and select students got to sell their own independent, handmade art. Additionally, the choir, band, and theatre performed a few of their best pieces. Freshman Katherine Albertson, Treasurer of NAHS (National Art Honor Society), the club that hosts this festival every year, reflects on her conflicted feelings about the delayed event.

“If anything, I think it made a few less people show up, but it gave us more time to get together the fine details,” Albertson said. “But there were still quite a few people there even though the date was rescheduled, and I was pretty proud of the amount of people that did go.”

Though the postponing of the highly anticipated event was disappointing, the turnout was still great, and the fine arts department is ever grateful for that, and hopes to see everyone again next year!