Panthers Down!

Gallery | 10 Photos FHC Varsity soccer girls get together and celebrate after scoring the big goal.

The varsity girls soccer team played the Fort Zumwalt North team in an exhilarating close game. The energy of the teams was strong throughout the entire match. During the second half, the Spartans gained the upper hand with a quick goal that ended up securing the match for them ending with a score of 1-0. Senior Adelaide Green talks about the difficulties of the game.

“Fort Zumwalt North was clearly aware of our record. That made them sit back and not focus on attacking,” Green’s said. “This made trying to score really difficult. We ended up scoring on a throw in play we practiced last season.“

The varsity girls soccer team has a record of 12-1-2. They’ve only been getting better with every game played.