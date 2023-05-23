Wrestling: A sport full of Adversity
Amelia Raziq and Makenzie Solis dive into exploring a sport held close to both of their hearts: wrestling. The sport that gave them so much and had them looking at the bigger picture. How did it help them? How was it beneficial to them? Did it change their lives? These unanswered questions are answered and more, in this new podcast.
Your donation will support the student journalists of Francis Howell Central High School. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs. FHCToday.com and our subsequent publications are dedicated to the students by the students. We hope you consider donating to allow us to continue our mission of a connected and well-informed student body.