Happiness of Homecoming

Gallery • 15 Photos Senior Sensation captain Sam Hantack laughs while talking with her teammate. Hantack was getting ready to walk with the Sensation in the homecoming parade for the last time.

Gallery • 8 Photos Student council members pose for a picture in front of the float they made.

Before the homecoming dance, all clubs and sports got together to walk in the homecoming parade on Sept. 28, as well as the homecoming court. Many of the students walking in the parade tossed candy and necklaces to people on the sidewalk, including Senior Sam Hantack.

This was Hantack’s fourth, and last, year of walking in the parade as a part of the Sensations dance team. This year, Hantack is one of the Senior captains of the team, making the experience of walking with her team even more memorable.

“ I think it’s sad, but it’s good to know that I’ve been on the team for four years, ” Hantack says when talking about this being her last homecoming parade.