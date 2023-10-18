The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com

Happiness of Homecoming

Summer Suarez and Bella SmithOctober 18, 2023
_MG_8820
Gallery15 Photos
Senior Sensation captain Sam Hantack laughs while talking with her teammate. Hantack was getting ready to walk with the Sensation in the homecoming parade for the last time.
7S9A1536
Gallery8 Photos
Student council members pose for a picture in front of the float they made.

Before the homecoming dance, all clubs and sports got together to walk in the homecoming parade on Sept. 28, as well as the homecoming court. Many of the students walking in the parade tossed candy and necklaces to people on the sidewalk, including Senior Sam Hantack. 

This was Hantack’s fourth, and last, year of walking in the parade as a part of the Sensations dance team. This year, Hantack is one of the Senior captains of the team, making the experience of walking with her team even more memorable.

“ I think it’s sad, but it’s good to know that I’ve been on the team for four years, ” Hantack says when talking about this being her last homecoming parade.
Leave a Comment
Donate to FHCtoday.com
$1590
$1500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Francis Howell Central High School. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs. FHCToday.com and our subsequent publications are dedicated to the students by the students. We hope you consider donating to allow us to continue our mission of a connected and well-informed student body.

More to Discover
More in Galleries
With their shared love of sports, Miss Danielle Beeler discusses the best ticket seat view with her student, Nick Simpkins. They also discuss his plans for his future involving business.
Hospitality to Teaching
The volleyball team lines up for the national anthem. They lay their hands on each others shoulders, showing themselves as one team.
Embracing Leadership
Ms. Kellie Staback explains a tower-building activity to the class and discusses different strategies. This activity is meant to showcase the limited resources one can use while still being able to create successful structures.
The Classroom That Works for the Planet
Student section leader Nate Rush runs through the tunnel of cheerleaders with a flag moments before the football team charges through the sign.
Home Sweet Home(coming)
Before the Softball team faces off in a game against Fort Zumwalt East High School, they celebrate senior night on Oct. 4. Senior Ashley Leible smiles at her teammates as they congratulate her final year of high school.
A Heartfelt Goodbye
Sophomore Bella Cowherd serves overhand in the first set of the game on Oct. 3rd.
Team Work Makes the Dream Work
More in Showcase
Mr. Richard Saucedo halts the band’s playing to address his notes and his beginning assessment of the bands pitch.
Hearing Tomorrow
Thespians at Thescon standing around the Richard table, in shock of how overwhelmingly cute Richard is. This huge crowd formed after The Spotlight Plays reformed their one act at Thescon. Photo courtesy of The Spotlight Players instagram.
A New Web Spun
One of the lunch options at FHC is breakfast for lunch. This meal was sausage, egg, and cheese burritos served with tater tots on the side.
Food Fight!
Sophomore Vincent Castille holds his opponent down during the 2022-23 season.
Pinned to Wrestling
Guidance Counselor Kris Miller smiles at the camera as he supervises students entering into 4A lunch. He and many other staff have started taking up new responsibilities around the school.
Short-Staffed Struggles
Student in French class waits for Chromebook to load.
RAM or Slug
More in Uncategorized
Theres No Place Like Homecoming, Vol. 3
There's No Place Like Homecoming, Vol. 3
Library media specialist Cassandra Flores running and event from the Griot Museum. This activity allows students to learn in an engaging and interactive way.
Solace in the Commons
Chemistry teacher Mr. Scott Thorpe teaches his class about elements and their bonds with each other. Thorpe, who won teacher of the year in 2011, is known for his passionate and engaging teaching style. He plans to retire at the end of this year.
Retiring With a Legacy
Senior Landon Cann running to catch a ball.
Diving Down
Kyler Getman poses with a cancer survivor for a Pink Out Night.
Rodeo High Rides
Junior Sophie Shore tries to dodge defense and advance with the ball.
Bouncing Back

FHCtoday.com

The online home of the Central Focus
© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to FHCtoday.com
$1590
$1500
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All FHCtoday.com Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *