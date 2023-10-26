Embracing Leadership

Gallery • 11 Photos Shaun Matz The volleyball team lines up for the national anthem. They lay their hands on each others shoulders, showing themselves as one team.

One thing that Spartan Nation relies on heavily is servant leadership, and that applies especially to the volleyball team, where a tough match-up on Oct. 3, and eventual sweep of Francis Howell North had them relying on what they do best. Leading by example.

“It’s one thing to tell somebody how to do something, but it’s another thing to show them how to do it,” said senior Shae Pearson. “I feel like on our team, you really have to show it, and embrace it, and not be afraid to mess up.”

The team hopes their leadership and teamwork will continue to carry them far, as they have their next playoff game on Oct. 28 at 3 p.m, at home, in the large gym.