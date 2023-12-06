The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com

Conquering the Basketball Court

Audrey Webb, staff photographerDecember 6, 2023
7S9A9976+%282%29
Gallery11 Photos
Audrey Webb
Junior Morgan Davis shoots a free throw while the opposing team watches eagerly on Dec 1. Giving her a little extra luck, the entire band does a cheer.

The girls’ varsity basketball team played in their first game of the season and came out on top by a large margin on Dec 1. The girls won the game with a score of 59 to 28 against North Point. Junior Kat Mann speaks about how the win affected the team. 

“Starting the season with such a big win definitely gave the team confidence,” Kat says, ” the win has just encouraged us to keep playing hard and working even harder to ensure that we can continue to win and improve our skills.”

After winning the game by a lot, the girls are more fired up than ever and are ready to come back just as strong in their game on Dec 7 against Nernix at 6:30 pm.

Leave a Comment
Donate to FHCtoday.com
$1700
$1500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Francis Howell Central High School. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs. FHCToday.com and our subsequent publications are dedicated to the students by the students. We hope you consider donating to allow us to continue our mission of a connected and well-informed student body.

More to Discover
More in Uncategorized
Theres No Place Like Homecoming, Vol. 3
There's No Place Like Homecoming, Vol. 3
Library media specialist Cassandra Flores running and event from the Griot Museum. This activity allows students to learn in an engaging and interactive way.
Solace in the Commons
Chemistry teacher Mr. Scott Thorpe teaches his class about elements and their bonds with each other. Thorpe, who won teacher of the year in 2011, is known for his passionate and engaging teaching style. He plans to retire at the end of this year.
Retiring With a Legacy
Senior Landon Cann running to catch a ball.
Diving Down
Kyler Getman poses with a cancer survivor for a Pink Out Night.
Rodeo High Rides
Junior Sophie Shore tries to dodge defense and advance with the ball.
Bouncing Back
More in Winter Sports
Senior, Seeger Trendley, gathers the team around in a huddle before the game starts. He smiled at them, encouraging the team to get their energy up.
Slapshot Showdown
Thomas Summers flings an opposing player to the ground. The player looked shocked as he realized that he was getting pushed down.
Holding Down the Competition
Illustration by Birdie Brereton
Hidden in the Masses
Norman looks up to block the ball.
Make-Or-Break
Moving On
Audrey Blaine blocks her opponent from the ball, searching for a teammate to pass to.
The Final Close Call

FHCtoday.com

The online home of the Central Focus
© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to FHCtoday.com
$1700
$1500
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All FHCtoday.com Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *