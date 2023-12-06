Conquering the Basketball Court

Gallery • 11 Photos Audrey Webb Junior Morgan Davis shoots a free throw while the opposing team watches eagerly on Dec 1. Giving her a little extra luck, the entire band does a cheer.

The girls’ varsity basketball team played in their first game of the season and came out on top by a large margin on Dec 1. The girls won the game with a score of 59 to 28 against North Point. Junior Kat Mann speaks about how the win affected the team.

“Starting the season with such a big win definitely gave the team confidence,” Kat says, ” the win has just encouraged us to keep playing hard and working even harder to ensure that we can continue to win and improve our skills.”

After winning the game by a lot, the girls are more fired up than ever and are ready to come back just as strong in their game on Dec 7 against Nernix at 6:30 pm.