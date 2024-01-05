Stringing Together Connections

Gallery • 20 Photos President Layni Murray and Vice President Aubrey Simpson look over the presentation about the art clubs. This event was to introduce the Saeger middle schoolers to the art aspects of Francis Howell Central.

On Tuesday, December 12, NAHS and the Art Club hosted an after-school friendship bracelet making session to introduce the Saeger middle schoolers to the art aspects of Francis Howell Central. This is new this year and there are many different changes within the Art Club and NAHS this year. With a new president in NAHS, Layni Murray, there have been a lot more activities and parties to bond with club members.

Junior Layni Murray says she “wants to expand the types of people that come into the club, not even just people in art classes. [She wants] to expand the amount of activities [they] do and try to incorporate more into what we do.”

NAHS meets almost every Monday and the Art Club meets every other Tuesday. NAHS has an upcoming meeting on Jan. 24 from 2:20-4 and the Art Club is meeting Jan. 9 from 2:20-3:20.





