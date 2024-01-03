The online home of the Central Focus

Confidence in Camaraderie

Rachel Blanchard, Staff PhotographerJanuary 3, 2024
7S7A5381
Gallery9 Photos
Rachel Blanchard
Aiden Lee waits at the zone line, ready to keep the puck in Fox's zone.

With a current record of 3 wins and 10 losses, it’s easy to see how the team’s spirit and confidence can be affected. But the players can always find something to be optimistic about in their camaraderie with each other. Even for hockey veterans, like senior Ryan Blanchard, who has been on Central’s varsity ice hockey team for almost four years, hanging out with his teammates has consistently been a bright spot, even when the season is looking dark. And with all the exciting prospects of his senior season, this is still what Blanchard finds to be what he is most looking forward to.

“I’m [most] looking forward to spending time with my friends and teammates.” said Blanchard, “I really enjoy getting to spend time with everyone and getting to know them.”

Though their record doesn’t currently reflect their efforts, the team will continue fighting hard each and every game, supporting each other through wins and losses.

 

 
