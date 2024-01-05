Relay Relationships

Gallery • 18 Photos Madison Scott Junior Regina Avila rises out of the water so that she can build up her power while swimming the butterfly stroke.

The girls’ swim team was able to win multiple of its races through cooperation and teamwork in the medley relay race on Dec. 15. Junior Regina Avila who has swam on both club and school teams shares her opinion on the different dynamics of the two.

“Club swimming is a lot more commitment than school and is much more difficult,” Avila says. “The school team is more lighthearted and fun since we are able to talk to one another and have fun with the sport.”

Avila hopes to continue having a great season with her teammates and hopes that they continue to improve together. The girls’ swim team will have its next meet today, Jan. 5 in Springfield Missouri, as their first out-of-town meet.