The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com

Relay Relationships

Madison Scott and Audrey WebbJanuary 5, 2024

 

 

7S9A9518-Enhanced-NR
Gallery18 Photos
Madison Scott
Junior Regina Avila rises out of the water so that she can build up her power while swimming the butterfly stroke.

The girls’ swim team was able to win multiple of its races through cooperation and teamwork in the medley relay race on Dec. 15. Junior Regina Avila who has swam on both club and school teams shares her opinion on the different dynamics of the two. 

“Club swimming is a lot more commitment than school and is much more difficult,” Avila says. “The school team is more lighthearted and fun since we are able to talk to one another and have fun with the sport.” 

Avila hopes to continue having a great season with her teammates and hopes that they continue to improve together. The girls’ swim team will have its next meet today, Jan. 5 in Springfield Missouri, as their first out-of-town meet.

 
Leave a Comment
Donate to FHCtoday.com
$1759
$1500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Francis Howell Central High School. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs. FHCToday.com and our subsequent publications are dedicated to the students by the students. We hope you consider donating to allow us to continue our mission of a connected and well-informed student body.

More to Discover
More in Winter Sports
Junior Riley Henderson prepares to shoot the ball. Henderson was completing a free throw as the other team had committed a foul.
A Lofty Lead
The referee holds senior wrestler Noah Keens arm up in victory following his win.
Pin it and Win it
Charlie Renken dribbles down the court past the Troy defender in order to start the offense for the Spartans. Pushing for a highly intense game between the Spartans and Trojans.
Trojan Tip-off
Senior, Camrin Watkins, pins the opponent not long after the match starts. Right off the bat, she dominated the match quickly getting the other girl on the mat.
Breakdown on the Mats
Senior Nathan Rush looking for an opening to pass the ball. Throughout the close game, exceptional teamwork was required and shown through when needed.
Bending But Not Breaking
Freshman Charlie Renken jumps up as he reaches for the basketball after a throw-in by one of his teammates. The Spartan boys worked hard and earned another win by 55-33 against the Fort Zumwalt West Jaguars on Dec. 14.
The Spartan’s Sweeping Victory

FHCtoday.com

The online home of the Central Focus
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to FHCtoday.com
$1759
$1500
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All FHCtoday.com Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *