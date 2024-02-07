The online home of the Central Focus

Vikings Sail by Spartans

Kendyl Lay, Staff Photographer
February 7, 2024
Kendyl Lay
Senior Nate Rush prepares to dribble the ball around his Howell defender.

The boys basketball team took on Francis Howell on Jan. 25. The boys fought hard throughout the whole game until they fell short at the very end. Although they went up against a hard team, they made sure to stay motivated throughout the whole game. Senior Nate Rush knows that it is important to keep team morale high. 

“I just wanna keep the guys’ moods up,” Rush said. “The other people are always going to scream negative things but we need to try our best to ignore it. That we can keep playing our best and power through. ” 

Be sure to come out and support the boys in some of the last games of the season. Next game is Feb. 9 at Fort Zumwalt West.
