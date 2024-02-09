Pushing for a Personal Record

Gallery • 9 Photos Audrey Webb On Jan. 29, sophomore Katie Wuertz freestyle strokes down the lane towards the finish. She is competing in the 400 freestyle relay at the FHSD Tri-Meet vs Howell and Howell North.

Throughout the girls’ swim and dive Tri-Meet vs Howell and Howell North, the girls swam and dove their hearts out during the short competition. Junior Alyssa Harrison said the community created by the swim team helps her push herself.

“I love the aspect in swimming of pushing myself and getting to do that with other people as well,” Harrison said, “I found a lot of close friends from relying and motivating each other to do better.”

With the motivation of her teammates and even her own personal motivation, Harrison was able to make it to the Gateway Athletic Conference finals and compete against many other great athletes. During the off-season, she plans on improving her times and getting better to come back even stronger for next year.