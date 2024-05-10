The online home of the Central Focus

Students’ Second Lives

Byline photo of Lillian Seithel
Lillian Seithel, Ava ReyesMay 10, 2024
Junior Layci Kenoyer putting on an entrance bracelet on a kid at the Urban Air Trampoline Park. Working at the front desk station, she greets guests and helps with questions and concerns.

With balancing school life and work life, it can have it’s pros and cons. Many students have to strategize their life schedule outside of school. Between working, going to school, and balancing a personal life, Layci Kenoyer speaks on her experience with having to work outside of school. 

“Sometimes it’s a little stressful,” Kenoyer says, but “It’s definitely taught me a lot more responsibility… so I mean, that’s a really good skill I’ve learned from it.

With a variety of different types of jobs, students continue to fill their schedule yet succeed in school. Figuring out a perfect balance between school and work is a necessity for young adults and their mental health.

