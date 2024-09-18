The online home of the Central Focus

Front and Central Ep 3: College Commotion

September 18, 2024
The official new logo for the Front and Central podcast, created by Ian Rashleigh.

Today on Front and Central, College and Career Counselor Mr. Dustin Bailey shares several tips for college and future careers, as well as a guide on applying for colleges and universities.

