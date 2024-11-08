The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
Categories:

Front and Central Ep 6: Impressed?

Talking random moments in life worthy of applause
Byline photo of Ian Rashleigh
Ian Rashleigh, Podcast EditorNovember 8, 2024
The official new logo for the Front and Central podcast, created by Ian Rashleigh.

This week on the Front and Central podcast, the crew talks about random moments in their lives they thought were worthy of applause. Tune in for a wondrously wacky episode where going off on tangents is both commonplace and encouraged.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to FHCtoday.com
$1784
$1500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Francis Howell Central High School. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs. FHCToday.com and our subsequent publications are dedicated to the students by the students. We hope you consider donating to allow us to continue our mission of a connected and well-informed student body.

More to Discover
More in Entertain
Staff reporters try seasonal drinks like the Pumpkin Spice Blondie, Rocky Road Coldbrew, Smore's Latte, and Nightshade Energy. 7Brew releases seasonal drinks every month or so. (Photo courtesy of 7Brew)
7Brew Review
One of the two posters for "Deadpool and Wolverine," the latest Marvel movie and installment in the "Deadpool" series, featuring a morally ambiguous vigilante who cannot die... or can he? "Deadpool and Wolverine" came out July 26 in theaters and was very popular in terms of total sales. Poster courtesy of Marvel Studios.
Deadpool and Wolverine: Dark Humor at its Finest
The image of each song made by or with a feature by Kendrick Lamar and Drake(From left to right): "Push Ups," by Drake, courtesy of OVO Sound, "6:16 in L.A.," by Kendrick, Self Released, "Euphoria," by Kendrick, courtesy of Interscope Records, “Meet the Grahams," by Kendrick, courtesy of Interscope Records, "The Heart Part 6," by Drake, courtesy of OVO Sound, the album "FATD," specifically "First Person Shooter," by Drake ft. J. Cole, courtesy of OVO Sound and Republic Records, "Family Ties," by Baby Keem and Kendrick, courtesy of Columbia Records and pgLang, "Family Matters," by Drake, courtesy of OVO Sound and Republic Records, "Like That," Official Music video by Future and Metro Boomin' ft. Kendrick Lamar, courtesy of Wilburn Holding Co., Boominati Worldwide, Epic Records, and Republic Records, and "Not Like Us," by Kendrick, courtesy of Interscope Records. Collage courtesy of Colin Nichols.
Rap Battle or Career Ender?
More in Podcasts
The official new logo for the Front and Central podcast, created by Ian Rashleigh.
Front and Central Ep 5: Poli"ticks"
The official new logo for the Front and Central podcast, created by Ian Rashleigh.
Front and Central Episode 4- Fall Festivities
The official new logo for the Front and Central podcast, created by Ian Rashleigh.
Front and Central Ep 3: College Commotion
Donate to FHCtoday.com
$1784
$1500
Contributed
Our Goal