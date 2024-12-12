Math teacher Mrs. Emily Harris describers her passion of math and her love for puzzles in a podcast interview. Tune in every Friday on Spotify or the website to hear interviews of passion, aspirations, hopes, and dreams. What else is there to life if not dreams?
Coffee Conversations: Mrs. Emily Harris
Colin Nichols, Web Co-Editor-in-Chief • December 12, 2024
0
Donate to FHCtoday.com
$1784
$1500
Contributed
Our Goal
Your donation will support the student journalists of Francis Howell Central High School. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs. FHCToday.com and our subsequent publications are dedicated to the students by the students. We hope you consider donating to allow us to continue our mission of a connected and well-informed student body.