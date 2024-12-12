The online home of the Central Focus

Coffee Conversations: Mrs. Emily Harris

Colin Nichols, Web Co-Editor-in-ChiefDecember 12, 2024

Math teacher Mrs. Emily Harris describers her passion of math and her love for puzzles in a podcast interview. Tune in every Friday on Spotify or the website to hear interviews of passion, aspirations, hopes, and dreams. What else is there to life if not dreams?

