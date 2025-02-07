On this week’s episode of the random, wacky podcast you know and love, Ian and Josh bring on senior Will Jones to talk about his time at the Lewis and Clark Career Center, as well as play a little…Geoguessr?!
Categories:
Front and Central Ep 10: Manifesting Destiny
Highlighting the Lewis and Clark Career School
Ian Rashleigh, Podcast Editor • February 7, 2025
0
