Front and Central Ep 10: Manifesting Destiny

Highlighting the Lewis and Clark Career School
Ian Rashleigh, Podcast EditorFebruary 7, 2025
On this week’s episode of the random, wacky podcast you know and love, Ian and Josh bring on senior Will Jones to talk about his time at the Lewis and Clark Career Center, as well as play a little…Geoguessr?!

