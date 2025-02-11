Late Nights and High Notes

It’s a scene taken straight out of an indie movie: senior Hudson Gillming, a self-taught guitarist of three years, embraces the spotlight in Xavier Hall alongside college buddies, his fingers strumming the strings of his guitar to curate the distinguishable tone of alternative rock. The trek to Saint Louis University from the suburbs of St. Charles is a hefty one, but worth all the pure adrenaline that overflows Gillming’s body as he performs with his rock band, 52 Pickup. Gillming recently joined the student-run band to live out his remaining teenage years to the fullest.

A half-hour away, sitting in the studio with his producer, Dylan Peterson, senior Daniel Best assists with creating the beat for his new song while rapping his handwritten lyrics to the upbeat nature of hip hop. Best has released multiple songs in the past, a side hustle that has not only served as a source of revenue but also allowed him to pursue unique skills and undeniable passion.

In the choir room of Francis Howell Central, senior Marko Vrhovac trains his vocals to be in tip-top shape for when he will spend the next few weeks working on his upcoming album. Vrhovac seems to do it all: from playing his guitar to digitally producing, from releasing an EP to performing in a choir — clearly, Vrhovac wishes to make the most of his life by creating music. Often working on producing music in the basement studio of local musician Chris Baue — a friend of Vrhovac who is also an independent artist — Vrhovac isn’t afraid to strike into different genres.

The arts are notable for being diverse yet accessible. Reaching the status of an artist requires more than a simple interest in a hobby—it requires genuine passion and ambition, a commitment to mastering one’s craft. Music, most notably, is a form of expression that is widely enjoyed by many, yet underappreciated for its difficult technicality and time-consuming process. Multiple artists at Francis Howell Central have successfully navigated the multifaceted making of music despite their hefty student schedules.

Gillming got into music at a young age, teaching himself guitar from instructive videos on YouTube.

“My uncle was in a band, and he played some pretty big shows. I thought it was really cool, so it made me want to do it,” Gillming said.

Playing for a metal band called Deny the Gravity, Gillming’s uncle specialized in the drums and guitar, queuing his nephew to follow in his footsteps. Now a member of a band himself, Gillming takes the role of the guitarist, performing to his underground group of fans, just like his uncle. Though working with his band is a gift on its own, Gillming has to manage his practice alongside the realities of being a high school student, which includes homework and a constrained schedule.

“In the week leading up to the most recent show, it was pretty hard to balance it all because I had to drive out to St. Louis every single night to practice, and that sucked. Anytime we don’t have a show coming up, [my schedule] is very easy to manage,” Gillming said.

Like Gillming, Vrhovac also has to manage the work-life balance, making time for his constant music-related activities while also having a job and being a student.

“I’ve been extremely grateful and blessed to be able to have many opportunities with my music being decently successful. I’ve been able to earn money off of my streams, and I also do a lot of performances and gigs,” Vrhovac said.

Vrhovac has found a loophole to incorporate his infatuation with music along with the rest of his busy schedule: At 7:20 sharp in the morning, he rehearses alongside the school’s choir. After school ends, Vrhovac works as an administrative intern for the St. Louis Children’s Choirs. Finally, during his free time, Vrhovac is either personally working on music, or working with other musicians.

“I get a lot of help from Chris Baue. He has this studio at his house. We set up the recording, I sit in front of a few microphones, and then I sing and play guitar. [Baue] does the actual technical work — I might tell him I want a melody here, and then he goes in and creates it,” Vrhovac said.

The acoustics and raw vocals are all Vrhovac’s work, while his producer, Baue, adds the finishing touches to create the final piece. Vrhovac has worked with many other musicians in the area, as his experience as an independent musician qualifies his advice. His recognition for his music, along with his willingness to constantly improve, proves Vrhovac’s dedication to the craft.

Unlike Vrhovac, Best’s specialization is the more digitally-leaning hip hop genre. With recounts of his childhood in which he would spend hours writing his lyrics, Best’s relationship to his music offers a personal look into his life.

“My artist name, Cash Out, goes back to when I was younger. I was always seeing my people working. My mom and dad thought that to be spiritually safe, you at least got to have survival needs. Get up, make some money — that’s why I make my music,” Best said.

Coming from a background where he always felt the need to be self-sufficient, Best turned to making music — a choice that has ultimately proved to be beneficial for his life.

“I’ve been doing studio work for three years now, that’s where the money is, all the production of music. I produce my own stuff, I work on melodies and use a lot of drums,” Best said. “I do work with my producer though, Dylan. I learned through him.”

Inspired by his experienced producer and his drive to succeed financially, Best plans on merging his love for music with his interest in the business world.

“I want to be more of the marketing of production. [Dylan and I] wanted to commercialize our studio, kind of make our own corporation. Musicians require the production side,” Best said.

Best continues with his work alongside his student life, regularly releasing music produced at a self-made level. It’s a gritty process to make the most out of what Best has, but very providing in terms of the discipline he has acquired. If it weren’t for confiding in his abilities, perhaps Best would not recognize his desire to center his future around music.

What separates the artist from the average person is the level of dedication they are willing to put into their craft: years of teaching themselves skills, making time out of their busy day to practice a little bit (then practice some more), and most importantly, to keep going, reaching their full potential by any means necessary.